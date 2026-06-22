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Tottenham-linked Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White thinks highly of the North London club, as per Sky Sports’ Michael Bridge.

The highly-rated playmaker has emerged as a key summer transfer target for Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi, who is eager to completely overhaul his midfield and attacking options to avoid a repeat of last year’s disappointing domestic campaign.

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Michael Bridge on what Morgan Gibbs-White thinks of Spurs

Speaking to the Last Word on Spurs podcast, prominent Sky Sports News journalist Michael Bridge dropped a very encouraging update for the Tottenham faithful regarding the player’s personal stance.

Bridge revealed that he had a direct conversation with the Nottingham Forest talisman, indicating that the midfielder is very open to the allure of moving to the capital.

“I spoke to Morgan Gibbs-White, he thinks very highly of Spurs, very, very highly,” Bridge shared.

This revelation will serve as a massive boost to the Tottenham board and hierarchy, who are under immense pressure to deliver marquee signings early in the transfer window.

Spurs came incredibly close to signing the 26-year-old twelve months ago before a deal fell through, and the club is desperate to ensure those past transfer failures do not repeat themselves.

Following a spectacular 2025/26 campaign where he bagged 15 Premier League goals, Gibbs-White’s admiration could pave the way for a sensational switch.

Spurs face fierce competition: Arsenal, Man United and Chelsea all want Gibbs-White

However, securement of the English midfielder’s signature will be anything but straightforward.

Tottenham face fierce competition in the transfer market, as domestic heavyweights Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea all want Gibbs-White as well.

Reigning champions Arsenal are reportedly tracking the Forest star as a lethal alternative to Morgan Rogers, while Manchester United see him as an ideal creative engine under Michael Carrick.

Besides Premier League clubs, there is reported interest from European clubs as well.

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With Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis expected to demand an astronomical fee for their star man, a multi-club bidding war is imminent.

If Spurs want to win the race, they must leverage Gibbs-White’s fond view of the club to strike a swift agreement.

Morgan Gibbs-White stats for Nottingham Forest

Club Appearances Goals Assists Nott’m Forest 171 36 35 Wolves 88 3 1 Sheff Utd 37 12 10 Wolves U23 18 2 6 Swansea 6 1 1 Wolves U18 0 0 0 Total 320 54 53

Morgan Gibbs-White via Transfermarkt