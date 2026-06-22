Andrea Berta, Sporting Director of Arsenal, looks on from the stands. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Georgia under-21 international Andria Bartishvili.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, they are currently in talks with FC Kolkheti to sign the talented young attacker. They are looking to build a team for the future, and they have already agreed on a deal to sign Jeremy Monga from Leicester City.

However, they are not done improving the squad yet and hope to sign the Georgian before the window closes. Andria Bartishvili is highly rated across Europe, and he has been linked with other clubs as well. Arsenal director Andrea Berta is currently working to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can wrap up the move quickly.

They have the financial muscle to agree on a deal with his club, and convincing the young player will not be difficult either. The opportunity to join Arsenal will be exciting for him. It would be a huge step up for him. Arsenal have done well to groom young players in the past, and they could play a key role in his development.

However, Andria Bartishvili should look to join a club with a clear pathway to the first team. He will need opportunities with the first team in order to improve and fulfil his potential. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal is prepared to provide him with the necessary assurances.

The 17-year-old can operate as an attacking midfielder as well as on either flank. He could be a versatile attacking option for Arsenal in the future.

The Premier League champions need to bring in established players as well. They will need more quality in the team if they want to defend the Premier League crown and win the UEFA Champions League next season.