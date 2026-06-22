(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, creating another Premier League transfer battle this summer.



According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are now among the clubs monitoring the Germany international, who is believed to be open to returning to England.

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Man United have also been linked, while other Premier League sides are watching the situation closely.

Nmecha’s profile makes the interest easy to understand. He is strong, technically secure and versatile enough to play as a No.6, No.8 or more advanced midfielder.

That flexibility is valuable for both Liverpool and United, two clubs trying to reshape their midfield options.

Why Liverpool are interested in Nmecha

For Liverpool, this would fit the club’s wider rebuild under Andoni Iraola.

The Reds are looking for more athleticism and control in central areas, and Nmecha offers both.

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He also knows English football well after coming through Manchester City’s academy before moving to Germany.

His recent form has strengthened his reputation. Nmecha scored for Germany in their 7-1 World Cup win over Curaçao, and talkSPORT noted that he has now scored twice in nine international appearances.

3 – 🇩🇪 Felix Nmecha has made the most line-breaking passes leading to goals (3) at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Threaded. pic.twitter.com/EVhMZB0l04 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 21, 2026

Dortmund may listen at right price

Dortmund only handed Nmecha a new contract earlier this year, with the Bundesliga’s official website confirming in March that his deal runs until 2030.

That gives the German club control, but TEAMtalk reports that a fee of around €50m could tempt them into negotiations.

For United, Nmecha would be another option in their midfield rebuild. For Liverpool, he could be a smart alternative if other targets prove too expensive.

This race is still developing. Nmecha is not forcing an exit, but if he is genuinely open to England, Liverpool and United may soon have to decide how serious they are.

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