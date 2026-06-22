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Newcastle United are now working to sign the Real Betis winger Abe Ezzalzouli.

They wanted to sign Victor Munoz from Osasuna during the summer transfer window, but the player has opted to join Liverpool instead.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Newcastle have now switched their attention towards the former Barcelona Academy graduate. Abde has had a very impressive season in La Liga, and he could prove to be an interesting acquisition for Newcastle.

They need more quality on the flanks, especially after the departure of Anthony Gordon. The Moroccan certainly has the technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League, and he could be an asset for Newcastle. The 24-year-old is highly rated across Europe and has previously been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Abde scored 15 goals last season and picked up 13 assists. His numbers could improve when he plays on a more attacking team. He is entering the peak years of his career, and he could improve further with coaching and experience. Regular football in England could bring out the best in him.

The report further claims that Newcastle are now holding fresh talks with the player’s representatives and hope to get the deal done in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the Spanish club to sell the player. The 24-year-old is a key player for Real Betis, and it would not be a surprise if they demanded a premium for him.

Improving the attack should be a priority for Newcastle this summer. Along with a winger, they need to invest in a quality striker.