Andoni Iraola sees his Bournemouth contract expire at the end of the season. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig, but he is not the only winger they are looking at.

According to Fabrizio Romano, they are also keeping tabs on the PSG star Bradley Barcola. Apparently, they are discussing a potential move for the 23-year-old regularly, and they could look to make their move in the coming weeks.

It is no secret that Liverpool needs more quality on the flanks. They have already signed Victor Munoz from Osasuna. They are looking to bring in another top-quality attacker before the window closes.

Diomande would be a very expensive acquisition for Liverpool, and they have already had a €100 million offer turned down. On the other hand, Barcola could be a reasonable option for them. The French international needs to leave PSG in order to play regularly.

Romano told Liverpool podcast Born ‘N Red: “I’m not telling you it’s one or the other player, I’m telling you what I know, and what I know is that Liverpool are maintaining contacts for Diomande AND for Barcola. “It’s at completely different stages, because for Diomande they already sent an official bid, they are discussing with Leipzig, talking to the agents. With Barcola it’s an internal feeling I have. “Internally at Liverpool they are discussing Barcola every single week, it’s a player they appreciate, a player they wanted already in summer 2025, but it wasn’t possible. So, they love Barcola!”

Barcola has shown his quality for his country and at PSG in the Champions League. He has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well. The opportunity to play regularly for Liverpool will be hard to turn down for him. He registered 20 goal contributions last season, and he could be an excellent long-term investment for the club.