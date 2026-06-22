(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham are plotting an ambitious swoop to sign Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali.

Looking to rebuild their squad aggressively after a nerve-shredding campaign where they survived relegation by a single game, the North London side have made the Italian international their absolute primary target for the summer window.

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Spurs have already had a bid rejected but are expected to return with a new offer

Tottenham have already made concrete moves behind the scenes, initiating negotiations with an opening formal bid of around £80 million as per BBC.

Unsurprisingly, this opening gambit was swiftly knocked back by Newcastle, who are holding out for a much higher package closer to €100 million.

Despite the initial rejection, Spurs are not backing down. The club’s hierarchy is fully prepared to return with a significantly improved secondary offer.

Roberto De Zerbi has been a long-term admirer of his compatriot since his early breakthrough at Brescia and views the 26-year-old midfielder as a foundational pillar for his dynamic new project in North London.

Sandro Tonali is open to joining Tottenham

According to the latest by the Daily Mail, Tonali is open to joining up with De Zerbi at Tottenham, as the pull of working with the Italian tactician has deeply intrigued the player.

However, a major north London transfer battle is brewing; Arsenal are understood to be Tonali’s absolute preference should they decide to firm up their interest.

Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal recruitment staff have been keeping close tabs on the midfielder’s situation for weeks.

If Arsenal match the eventual fee or escalate their pursuit, Tonali would favor a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester City are also closely watching developments as they weigh up a midfield signing of their own.

Signing Tonali would a massive statement of intent from Spurs

Landing Tonali would represent one of Tottenham’s biggest transfer coups in recent years.

The Newcastle star has already established himself as one of the Premier League’s most complete midfielders, combining technical quality, defensive awareness and leadership qualities at the highest level.

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Beating rivals such as Arsenal and Manchester City to his signature would send a clear message that Spurs intend to compete at the top end of the table once again.

With Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke already arriving this summer, signing Tonali would further underline Tottenham’s ambition and provide De Zerbi with a genuine midfield leader around whom he can build his new-look side.