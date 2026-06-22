(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Barcelona are looking at the Premier League as they search for a new centre-forward, but Manchester United have made it clear that Benjamin Šeško is not available this summer.



arcelona have placed the Slovenian striker on their list of alternatives if they fail to land their main target, Julián Álvarez, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The Atlético Madrid forward remains the preferred option, but that deal is extremely difficult, with Atletico standing firm and Barcelona expected to need a huge package to change the situation.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

That has led the Catalan club to consider other names, and Šeško’s rise at Man United has naturally attracted attention.

Man United make their stance clear

Man United’s response has been immediate and strong.

Reports from The Peoples Person claim United have no interest in selling the striker, despite intermediaries checking on his availability.

That position makes complete sense. Michael Carrick sees Šeško as one of the key pillars of his long-term project at Old Trafford.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

United spent heavily to sign him from RB Leipzig, and after a strong debut season, the club believe he can become the focal point of their attack for years.

The Red Devils consider the young striker ‘untouchable’ and they have no desire to sell him.

Statistic Value Appearances 30 Minutes Played 1,635 Goals 11 Assists 1 Total Shots 51 Shots on Target 34

Šeško’s stats for United

Michael Carrick building around him

United are already looking for another striker to support Šeško, not replace him.

That tells you everything about how important he is to the plan. With Rasmus Højlund gone and Joshua Zirkzee’s future uncertain, selling Šeško would leave United needing to rebuild their attack all over again.

The player’s side also appears calm. Šeško is happy at Old Trafford, enjoys working under Carrick and has no intention of forcing an exit.

Barcelona’s interest looks more like admiration than a realistic transfer route.

Man United have labelled Šeško untouchable, and unless something dramatic changes, the door is completely closed.

Man United face PSG threat as World Cup form complicates £50m wing chase