(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on Marcus Rashford as they continue to rebuild their squad after a difficult season where they survived relegation by just one game.

Following the high-profile arrival of Jan Paul van Hecke for £52 million and a massive £80 million bid for Sandro Tonali, free-spending Spurs are eager to secure proven Premier League quality to ensure they are never dragged into a top-flight survival battle again.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Tottenham eyeing move for Marcus Rashford

According to a report from iNews Tottenham are actively exploring a shock swoop for the Manchester United forward.

While Rashford has a £40 million release clause agreed upon with United, the North London outfit have no intention of matching that figure. Instead, club decision-makers are testing the waters by looking to structure a lower opening bid.

United are eager to move the 28-year-old on permanently to trim his substantial salary from their wage bill.

Old Trafford chiefs have also blocked another loan route to Barcelona after the Catalan club refused to trigger their previous £26 million permanent option.

Though Rashford’s initial preference is to remain abroad or fight for his boyhood dreams at United, Manchester United’s firm stance is expected to force the winger to seriously reconsider a move to London.

Rashford will have to take a wage cut in order to seal next move

Finances will dictate the ultimate destination for the England international this summer. Due to his astronomical earnings, any realistic exit route will require Rashford to take a substantial pay cut.

Fortunately for Tottenham, the attacker is reportedly fully prepared to sacrifice a portion of his salary to guarantee the right sporting project at this defining juncture in his career.

Rashford would be a great signing for Spurs

If the Lilywhites can pull off the deal, Rashford would be a phenomenal signing for Spurs.

New manager Roberto De Zerbi is understood to be a huge fan of the forward and is driving the internal push to get the transfer over the line.

After showing signs of a complete rebirth at Barcelona last season and taking that sharp form directly into the 2026 World Cup, a motivated Rashford would inject elite tournament experience and direct, explosive attacking threat into De Zerbi’s tactical system.

De Zerbi is quietly building a strong squad, having already signed Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke.

It’s also been reported by Fabrizio Romano that Spurs are in talks with the agent of Mateus Fernandes, who is loving life in London and have also made contact over surprise move for Cody Gakpo.