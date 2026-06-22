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Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is Spurs’ leading contender for their new back-up goalkeeper position.

Tottenham are prioritising the addition of an experienced shot-stopper to stabilize their options behind the scenes as the club transitions into a crucial rebuilding phase following a challenging domestic campaign.

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Burnley keeper Martin Dubravka on top of Tottenham’s list

According to highly respected Tottenham insider Paul O’Keefe, the North London side has drawn up a specific shortlist of targets to fill the secondary role in goal.

O’Keefe revealed that the 37-year-old Slovakian international, Martin Dubravka, has emerged at the top of that list.

The veteran keeper, currently with Burnley, boasts significant Premier League experience and is viewed by the club’s hierarchy as an ideal, reliable option to provide immediate depth.

Martin Dubravka a leading contender as Tottenham look for a back up goalkeeper #THFC — Paul O Keefe (@pokeefe1) June 22, 2026

However, Dubravka is not the only name under consideration. O’Keefe notes that Tottenham are keeping their options open with a refined shortlist consisting of three to four goalkeepers.

He is on the list of 3-4 with Darlow too — Paul O Keefe (@pokeefe1) June 22, 2026

Among the other prominent names being actively tracked by the club are Brighton & Hove Albion’s Jason Steele and Leeds United’s Karl Darlow.

Goalkeeping shuffle expected with Guglielmo Vicario expected to leave

The sudden surge in recruitment activity points toward a major summer shakeup between the sticks at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A complete goalkeeping shuffle is widely expected in North London, with current first-choice keeper Guglielmo Vicario expected to leave the club during the transfer window.

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Vicario has attracted immense interest from several top clubs including Inter Milan, and his potential departure means Tottenham are in hunt for his replacement.

Antonin Kinsky, who replaced Vicario in the latter part of the season finished the season strong, putting in fantastic performances to help Spurs survive the drop.

But whether that was enough to make him a started under Roberto De Zerbi remains to be seen.

James Trafford is another goalkeeper strongly linked with a move to Spurs.

That said, landing a proven Premier League veteran like Dubravka would check all the right boxes for manager Roberto De Zerbi, ensuring that the team remains well-stocked with reliable talent regardless of how the starting keeper situation resolves itself.