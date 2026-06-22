Photo via YouTube/ Fabrizio Romano

Tottenham are in talks with the agent of Mateus Fernandes as per the latest from Fabrizio Romano.

The North London club is actively working behind the scenes to secure the highly coveted Portuguese midfielder, who has enjoyed a phenomenal breakout campaign in the Premier League.

As the summer transfer window heats up, Spurs are intent on making a statement signing to bolster Roberto De Zerbi’s midfield options.

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Fabrizio Romano shares exciting Spurs update on Mateus Fernandes

Speaking on his YouTube channel late at night, prominent transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano dropped an exciting update regarding the future of the West Ham United star. Romano revealed that Tottenham have initiated direct contact with Fernandes’ high-profile agent, Jorge Mendes.

Spurs are heavily pushing to find an agreement on personal terms to outpace their rivals.

However, Romano kept a grounded perspective, noting that nothing is guaranteed or finalized just yet.

Regarding Matheus Fernandes, the future of the Portuguese midfielder at West Ham — what’s going on? What’s happening? What’s the story? “According to my information, Tottenham are talking to the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, and they are pushing in order to reach an agreement with the player — but still nothing guaranteed, still nothing closed. “What’s going to happen is that there will be more conversations with Tottenham, and more conversations with Manchester United, because don’t forget that Manchester United are working very, very hard on this deal. Manchester United are working hard on the club side with West Ham — they’ve already spoken about Matheus Fernandes — and they are also working on the player side with his agent. So Man United are still very much in the picture. “The name of Matheus Fernandes was also put forward by José Mourinho as one of the options for midfield, in case they need one more addition. “So we have to keep a close eye on Matheus Fernandes, because in this kind of deal, the feeling is that whoever brings the best proposal to West Ham — who are starting at £85 million and looking to get more, as they believe more clubs are joining the race day by day — will also be best placed to close the deal with the player. That’s the feeling around this story, and that is probably the key to understanding the future of Matheus Fernandes. “This is a very, very interesting deal to follow. There is movement, there are clubs attracted — Tottenham are there, Manchester United are there — and again, let’s see what happens at Real Madrid in midfield as they wait for exits. Another very interesting situation heading into a very interesting week. Stay tuned for all the latest on all these names and much more.”

West Ham are fully aware of the mounting interest and have set a staggering starting valuation of £85 million, expecting a fierce bidding war that could drive the price even higher.

Furthermore, Manchester United remain heavily involved in the race, working diligently on both the club side with West Ham and the player side with Mendes.

Former United manager José Mourinho has also reportedly recommended Fernandes as a prime target for his midfield shortlist at Real Madrid.

Manchester United blow as player loving life in London

While Manchester United are strongly interested in signing the 21-year-old, Spurs have a significant advantage in their pursuit.

According to Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge, via Last Word on Spurs, Fernandes is thoroughly loving life in London.

Having seamlessly adapted to the capital since his big-money move from Southampton, the midfielder is reportedly incredibly settled in the city.

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This revelation comes as a massive blow to Manchester United and a boost to Spurs, as Fernandes’ preference to remain in London could give Tottenham a decisive edge in negotiations.

If Spurs can meet West Ham’s substantial financial demands, the allure of staying in the capital under De Zerbi’s ambitious project might just be enough to seal the deal.