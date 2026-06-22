(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly ready to make a major move for West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes as Roberto De Zerbi continues to push for midfield reinforcements.



According to journalist Nicolo Schira, Spurs are prepared to offer around £70m to try to sign the Portugal international.

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That would represent a serious statement from Tottenham, especially with Manchester United and Real Madrid still monitoring the situation.

Fernandes has become one of the most wanted midfielders of the summer after an impressive season at West Ham.

He is young, technically sharp and comfortable receiving the ball under pressure, exactly the type of midfielder De Zerbi usually wants in his teams.

Man United and Madrid remain involved

Tottenham’s problem is the level of competition. Man United have been heavily linked with Fernandes for weeks, and The Guardian reported that United have been leading the chase, with West Ham valuing him at around £80m.

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Real Madrid have also been mentioned as admirers, although recent reports suggest they may have other midfield priorities.

Still, their presence keeps the race dangerous for Spurs. If Madrid or United decide to move aggressively, Tottenham may have to raise their offer or move quickly before the market changes.

Can Tottenham win the race to sign Fernandes?

West Ham’s situation makes this story even more interesting.

Their relegation has increased financial pressure, but they still do not want to lose one of their most valuable players cheaply.

That is why a £70m offer may open talks, but it might not be enough to close the deal.

For Tottenham, Fernandes would be a smart addition. He would bring control, energy and long-term upside to a midfield that De Zerbi clearly wants to reshape.

The race remains open. Spurs are ready to move, United are still a major threat, and West Ham’s final valuation will decide whether this becomes a serious transfer battle or another expensive chase that goes nowhere.

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