Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso targets ambitious move for Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz

(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly keeping an eye on Liverpool playmaker Florian Wirtz as Xabi Alonso considers a bold reunion with the midfielder he helped turn into one of Europe’s most exciting attacking talents.



According to Football Insider, Chelsea are monitoring Wirtz’s situation, but any move would likely depend on Enzo Fernández leaving Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Argentina international has been heavily linked with Real Madrid, and Chelsea are expected to demand a huge fee if they are forced into a sale.

That makes Wirtz more of a dream replacement than an active deal right now. Still, the link is fascinating because Alonso knows him better than most.

The pair worked together brilliantly at Bayer Leverkusen, where Wirtz became the creative heartbeat of Alonso’s title-winning side.

Enzo future could decide everything

Chelsea’s midfield picture is uncertain.

Fernández remains one of their biggest assets, but reports from ESPN have claimed Real Madrid admire him and that Chelsea could demand around £120m.

If that kind of money arrived, Chelsea would need a statement replacement.

Wirtz would fit that idea perfectly. He is technically brilliant, press-resistant and capable of playing as a No.10, advanced No.8 or wide creator.

Season Appearances Goals 2022/23 25 4 2023/24 49 18 2024/25 45 16 Total 119 38

Florian Wirtz stats under Xabi Alonso

Liverpool unlikely to make it easy

The problem is Liverpool. They only signed Wirtz recently and would not want to strengthen a Premier League rival unless the offer was enormous.

football.london has also reported that sources close to Chelsea have played down the idea, which means this story should be treated carefully for now.

Even so, from a Chelsea perspective, the logic is clear. If Fernández leaves, Alonso will want a midfielder who can immediately become the creative centre of his team.

Chelsea are watching rather than bidding. But if Real Madrid make their move, Wirtz could quickly become one of the most ambitious names on Chelsea’s shortlist.

Alonso has previously called Wirtz a ‘really special‘ player after the midfielder performed on a world class level under the Spanish manager at Bayer Leverkusen.

Chelsea have €120m decision to make as ‘verbal agreement’ reached with 22-G/A star