(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Darwin Nunez this summer.

According to reports from Spain, Andoni Iraola wants the club to bring the Uruguay International back to England. Nunez was a useful player for Liverpool during his time at the club, scoring 40 goals. He picked up 26 assists as well.

Nunez has also been linked with Chelsea.

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Darwin Nunez could be a handy option

The South American knows the club well, and he could prove to be a handy option. With Hugo Ekitike sidelined for an extended period, it could be a wise decision to bring the player back.

Nunez registered 14 goal contributions with Al Hilal last season, but he has struggled for gametime since the arrival of Karim Benzema. He needs to leave the club in order to play more often, and returning to the Premier League could be an attractive option for him. He knows the Premier League well, and he could settle in and make an immediate impact.

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Nunez would be ideal for Liverpool

Iraola rates the player highly, and it remains to be seen whether he can bring out the best in the South American.

Apart from his ability to create opportunities and score goals, Nunez is a hard-working player who will help out defensively. He could be a good fit for the Spanish managers, pressing football.

At 26, he is still very much at the peak of his career, and Liverpool would do well to secure his services for a reasonable investment. There have been rumours that the player could terminate his contract with the Saudi Arabian club. If they can sign the Striker on a free transfer, it would be a low-risk acquisition with significant upside.