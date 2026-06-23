(Photos by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have made it clear that they do not want to sell Morgan Rogers this summer, with the club reportedly only willing to even consider offers well above £100m.



According to the Daily Mail, Villa’s owners see Rogers as one of the most valuable young players in English football and believe he belongs in the same price bracket as some of the Premier League’s biggest recent transfers.

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That is bad news for Arsenal and Chelsea, who have both been credited with serious interest.

Arsenal are looking to add more attacking quality after winning the Premier League, while Chelsea continue to reshape their forward line under Xabi Alonso.

Arsenal and Chelsea face expensive task

The problem for both London clubs is Villa’s stance.

The Mirror recently reported that Arsenal are ready to step up their pursuit, while Flashscore claimed Villa already valued the player close to £100m before this latest update.

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Villa’s thinking is easy to understand. Declan Rice moved from West Ham to Arsenal for more than £100m, Moises Caicedo joined Chelsea for a similar figure, and Manchester City are now expected to pay around £120m for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson.

In that market, Villa clearly feel they have no reason to accept anything below elite-level money.

Villa believe they hold the power

Rogers is not just a talented attacker. He is young, Premier League-proven, versatile and coming off a season where his stock has risen sharply.

He can play centrally, wide or as a roaming No.10, which makes him attractive to clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea.

But from Villa’s perspective, selling him now would only make sense if the fee was impossible to ignore.

They received £100m from Manchester City for Jack Grealish in 2021, and they now appear determined to beat that figure if Rogers leaves.

Arsenal and Chelsea remain interested, but Villa’s message is clear: this will not be a bargain deal. Anyone serious will need to pay superstar money.

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