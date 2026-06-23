Arsenal face Real Madrid problem in race for €70m midfielder impressing at World Cup

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s pursuit of Ayyoub Bouaddi has taken a worrying twist, with Real Madrid now showing serious interest in the Lille midfielder.



According to journalist Patrick Berger, Real Madrid are very interested in the 18-year-old and sent club representatives, including chief scout Juni Calafat, to watch him closely during Morocco’s World Cup clash with Brazil in New Jersey.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

That is bad news for Arsenal, who have already been working on a move for one of the tournament’s standout young talents.

The Gunners have been linked with Bouaddi for several weeks, and Daily Cannon reported that Arsenal had identified him as a summer target and had opened talks with his camp.

Fox Sports also reported that Lille are demanding around €70m.

Why Real Madrid interest hurts Arsenal

For Arsenal, this is exactly the kind of transfer race they would have wanted to avoid.

Mikel Arteta’s side can offer Premier League football, a clear development pathway and an exciting young project. But Real Madrid bring a different kind of pull.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

When Madrid start sending senior scouting figures like Calafat to watch a player in person, it usually means their interest is serious.

The Spanish giants have built a reputation for moving early on elite young talent, especially midfielders with technical quality and long-term star potential.

Price could rise quickly due to World Cup performances

Bouaddi’s World Cup form has already increased his profile.

His maturity and composure after his impressive display against Brazil was widely praised, while ESPN has also reported interest from Arsenal, PSG and Bayern Munich.

That growing competition could push Lille’s valuation even higher. Arsenal may still be well placed, but Madrid’s arrival changes the mood completely.

Bouaddi remains an Arsenal target, but Real Madrid entering the race is a major blow.

If Arsenal truly believe he can become a future midfield star, they may need to move faster before Madrid take control.

From France: Arsenal & Tottenham set to battle for €50m World Cup sensation