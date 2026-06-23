Arsenal risk losing valuable squad depth due to Real Madrid interest in defender

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Arsenal could face an uncomfortable summer battle, with Real Madrid reportedly showing interest in Piero Hincapié as José Mourinho continues to reshape his defense.



According to ESPN Deportes, Madrid have sounded out several centre-back options, and Hincapié is one of the names discussed.

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The Spanish giants have already strengthened their back line by signing Ibrahima Konaté from Liverpool, but Mourinho is still believed to want another left-footed defender who can also cover at full-back.

That is exactly why Hincapié appeals. He is naturally left-sided, aggressive in duels and comfortable playing both centrally and wide.

Those qualities made him valuable to Arsenal last season, even if he was not always an automatic starter.

Arsenal have little reason to sell

From Arsenal’s point of view, this is not a deal they should entertain easily.

The Gunners only signed Hincapié from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, initially on loan before triggering a mandatory purchase option worth more than €50m.

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That investment was made for a reason. Mikel Arteta wanted defensive flexibility, and Hincapié gave Arsenal cover at centre-back and left-back during a long campaign in which they won the Premier League and reached the Champions League final.

He may not be ahead of William Saliba and Gabriel in the pecking order, but squad depth is now one of Arsenal’s biggest weapons.

Selling him would weaken an area that helped them compete on multiple fronts.

Madrid move depends on sales

Real Madrid’s interest does not mean a move is close. Reports suggest any further defensive or midfield signing would depend on player sales from Mourinho’s current squad. That could slow things down.

Still, Arsenal will know Madrid’s interest is dangerous. Once they identify a player who fits their long-term plan, they rarely go away quietly.

Hincapié remains an important Arsenal squad player rather than a likely sale.

But Madrid’s interest is a reminder that the Gunners’ success has made their squad more attractive and protecting key depth may be just as important as signing new stars.

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