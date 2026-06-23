Sources: Six PL suitors for Folarin Balogun revealed as Arsenal could bank £7.5m from transfer

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Folarin Balogun celebrates with his USA teammates at the World Cup 2026
Folarin Balogun celebrates with his USA teammates at the World Cup 2026 (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Arsenal stand to bank around £7.5m this summer from a potential Folarin Balogun sale as he attracts transfer interest from the Premier League.

The USA international is impressing at the 2026 World Cup and also bagged 19 goals in all competitions for Monaco in the 2025/26 season.

Having come through at Arsenal as a youngster, Balogun is now understood to be looking for a move back to English football, with Aston Villa, Everton, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, and Sunderland all looking at him.

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Monaco would prefer to keep Balogun and won’t make a deal easy, with the 24-year-old’s asking price likely to be in the region of £43m.

If that goes through, Arsenal have a 17.5% sell-on clause, meaning they could bank as much as £7.5m from this deal.

Folarin Balogun transfer suitors growing

Balogun is well-liked by recruitment staff at clubs across Europe, with the player seeming like finally coming towards his peak years after some ups and downs earlier in his career.

Arsenal will no doubt feel they were wise to insist on a sell-on clause after letting Balogun join Monaco, though there is no buy-back clause.

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“Clubs across Europe have been tracking Balogun for some time, they’ve known about him since his days at Arsenal,” one source said.

“This is the summer he’s expected to move. Monaco sources are playing this down, but he’s keen to move to the Premier League and several clubs there have been informed that he’s available for a package worth around £43m.”

Where next for Folarin Balogun?

It’s early days yet in this saga, with Balogun focusing on the World Cup and no indicator yet of any club leading the race for his signature.

Villa are likely to be in the market for a striker, but how much they can spend will hinge on cash brought in from player sales.

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Newcastle are also looking for new signings in that position, with Nick Woltemade available after a poor first season at St James’ Park.

Palace could also be one to watch but it is not yet clear what will happen with Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has just one year left on his contract.

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