Former Arsenal youth player wanted by multiple Premier League teams as contract enters crucial stage

Ainsley Maitland-Niles of Olympique Lyonnais (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Everton are looking at a former Arsenal player to strengthen their back line for next season, according to sources.

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Premier League players are having more and more success going overseas to play, often returning as far better prospects.

That’s just what Ainsley Maitland-Niles is looking set to do now. The versatile Arsenal youth team product moved to Ligue 1 and has never looked back. He’s now a key player at wing back for Lyon. And Premier League teams are looking at him as an option for this summer.

Premier League teams gather around former Arsenal star

TeamTalk today report that the Toffees are looking at the 28 year old to play right back, which would in turn allow Jake O’Brien to shift and play centrally.

It looks a smart move, and Lyon wouldn’t be asking a crazy price, given he has just one year left on the contract he signed in 2023.

However, there is a lot of Premier League competition to deal with. Fulham, Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest have also “made checks” according to this piece. The England youth international’s versatility has made him a popular option.

Whatever happens with Everton, it looks very likely AMN ends up in the Premier League again by the end of this summer.

In other news…

A former Man U coach has been lined up for the Fulham job according to recent reports.

One player who won’t be on the move this summer is Julian Alvarez – his club’s president has effectively just slapped a €500m price tag on him.

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