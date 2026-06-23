Julian Alvarez in action for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen on the potential transfer of Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez after glowing reports from his staff.

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According to the Daily Mail’s Isaan Khan, Arsenal staff were told to gather data on Alvarez earlier this year, with an “emphatic” verdict emerging that the Argentina international looks to be the perfect fit.

See below for details in Khan’s post on X, with transfer rumours coming thick and fast at the moment about Alvarez and what the future holds for him after his fine form in Madrid…

? Julian Alvarez to Arsenal update –

Earlier in the year, Arsenal staff were tasked with gathering data on Alvarez to assess whether he would fit the team’s required profile. That included his injury record, physiological numbers and playing output. The result was emphatic:… — Isaan Khan (@IsaanKhan_) June 23, 2026

“Julian Alvarez to Arsenal update – Earlier in the year, Arsenal staff were tasked with gathering data on Alvarez to assess whether he would fit the team’s required profile. That included his injury record, physiological numbers and playing output. The result was emphatic: he fits the requirements of Arsenal’s team, and Arteta wants him. Though from Alvarez’s side, Barcelona is the dream move. On the flipside, Atletico do hold an interest in Viktor Gyokeres,” Khan posted.

Could Arsenal win the race for Julian Alvarez?

This saga seems slightly complicated and far from being settled, with Arteta facing the major issue that Alvarez would likely prefer the move to Barcelona.

The 26-year-old, who has 49 goals in 106 games across two seasons for Atletico, has previously shown what he can do in the Premier League with his time at Manchester City.

Still, his best form has come in Spain and it perhaps makes sense that he wants to stay in La Liga if possible.

Arsenal’s project would surely be a tempting one for most players, so if Alvarez isn’t entirely sold on the move, perhaps the Gunners should seriously consider switching to other targets who are desperate to come to the club.

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In fairness, it’s a tricky market for strikers right now, as Arsenal also found last summer when they eventually signed Viktor Gyokeres, who had a mixed first season at the Emirates Stadium.