(Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

Barcelona could reportedly look to sell Raphinha to Saudi Arabia in order to finance a permanent move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.



According to talkSPORT, the Catalan club may be open to cashing in on Raphinha if a major Saudi offer arrives.

That money could then help Barcelona bring Rashford back to the Camp Nou on a permanent basis after his successful loan spell last season.

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Rashford made a strong impact in Spain, contributing 14 goals and 14 assists in 49 appearances as Barcelona retained La Liga.

However, Barca allowed their £26m purchase option to expire and instead spent heavily on Anthony Gordon, which made a Rashford return look unlikely at one stage.

Rashford still has Barcelona hope

Despite that, the door may not be completely closed. Barcelona still admire Rashford’s pace, direct running and ability to play across the front line.

He also offers something different from their other attackers, especially when they need speed in transition.

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From Rashford’s point of view, a return to Barcelona would be attractive.

He looked more confident there than he has at Man United in recent years, and he appears to have no long-term future at Old Trafford.

United would also benefit from a sale. Michael Carrick is rebuilding the squad, and moving Rashford on permanently would free up wages while giving the club extra money to invest elsewhere.

Raphinha sale could help Rashford leave Man United

The big question is Raphinha. Saudi interest is real, but reports around his desire to leave have already been denied by people close to the player.

Barca Blaugranes reported that his cousin dismissed claims that the Brazilian is desperate for a move.

That means Barcelona may need to convince both the player and the market before anything happens.

Rashford’s Barcelona return depends heavily on Raphinha’s future.

If a big Saudi bid arrives, this could quickly become one of the most interesting domino deals of the summer.

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