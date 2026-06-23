(Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Jude Bellingham was involved in a heated half-time confrontation with Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz during England’s second World Cup match at Boston Stadium, as frustrations boiled over following a difficult opening 45 minutes against the resolute Black Stars.

The Three Lions had endured a frustrating first period, unable to break down Ghana’s organised defensive block on the back of their impressive 4-2 victory over Croatia, and tensions spilled into the tunnel at the interval.

Bellingham, 22, was seen exchanging words with the veteran Portuguese manager, with both player and coach having to be held back by those around them.

Morgan Rogers, Bellingham’s close friend and rival for the England No.10 shirt, stepped in to restrain his team-mate.

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Bellingham clashes with Ghana manager at half-time

Photographers captured Queiroz, 73, appearing to shout at Bellingham in the immediate aftermath of the half-time whistle, and an expert lip reader has since revealed what was said.

Nicola Hickling, Expert Analyst and Professional Lip Reader at Covers.com, as reported by Daily Mail, determined that former Ghana international and current coaching staff member John Paintsil said: “F*** off mate, yeah.”

Queiroz then responded: “Hey, hey… f*** you mate, f*** you.” England manager Thomas Tuchel then intervened, telling those involved: “Just go, get off now.”

The flashpoint is believed to have stemmed from a foul by Bellingham moments before the break, when the Real Madrid star barged Jerome Opoku in front of the Ghana dugout, seemingly igniting the reaction from the opposing bench.

Things got a little heated at half-time… pic.twitter.com/XcydBcwkdM — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 23, 2026

England and Ghana finishes 0-0

The match ended goalless at Boston Stadium, leaving both England and Ghana level on points in Group L ahead of their final fixtures.

Queiroz, who took charge of Ghana earlier this year after leaving Oman, is a well-known figure in English football.

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The experienced manager served as Sir Alex Ferguson’s assistant at Manchester United from 2002, before briefly departing for Real Madrid, then returning to Old Trafford in June 2004 and remaining until July 2008.

He has since gone on to manage Portugal, Colombia and Egypt among others.

With qualification still not secured for either side, the tunnel incident is sure to add extra spice to what is already a tense Group L run-in.