Bid imminent: Arteta wants 14-goal hitman at Arsenal as a statement signing

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are expected to make a bid for Aston Villa attacker Morgan Rogers, with journalist Ben Jacobs reporting that the player is now the club’s leading target this summer.



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Rogers is open to joining Arsenal, although there have not yet been major developments with Aston Villa.

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That could soon change, with the Gunners now expected to test Villa’s stance with a formal offer.

This is an important update because Arsenal’s interest has been growing for weeks.

Mikel Arteta wants more power, creativity and flexibility in the final third, and Rogers fits that profile perfectly.

He can play from the left, operate centrally as a No.10, or carry the ball through midfield, exactly the kind of multi-role player Arsenal like.

Why Arteta wants him at Arsenal

Arsenal had a brilliant season, winning the Premier League and reaching the Champions League final, but Arteta still knows his squad needs more attacking depth.

Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze remain key players, but Arsenal need more options who can break lines and produce in big moments.

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Rogers enjoyed an outstanding season for Villa, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists in all competitions.

His rise has also continued at the World Cup with England, which has only increased his profile.

Sky Sports has reported Arsenal have stepped up their interest, while Villa are expected to listen only to serious offers.

Aston Villa will not make it easy

The biggest problem for Arsenal is the price. Villa value Rogers highly, and recent reports have suggested they could demand anywhere from £80m to well over £100m.

That makes this a difficult but exciting deal. Rogers would be a strong signing because he gives Arsenal something different: physicality, direct running and Premier League experience.

The Gunners have not agreed anything with Villa, but the direction is clear.

Rogers is keen, Arsenal are preparing to bid, and this could become one of the biggest transfer stories of their summer.

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