Carragher wants Tuchel to make one key change for England's next World Cup match

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher believes Thomas Tuchel should make a defensive change for England’s second World Cup group game against Ghana, despite the Three Lions starting their campaign with an exciting 4-2 win over Croatia.



England looked sharp going forward in Dallas, but they were not completely convincing defensively.

That is why Carragher feels Marc Guehi should return to the starting XI after being left on the bench for the opening match.

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Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher said: “For me, the first player in the back four would’ve been Marc Guehi.”

He also admitted he was surprised the defender did not start against Croatia.

Stones fitness remains a talking point

Carragher’s concern is mainly about John Stones and his lack of regular football.

Stones has huge experience and remains one of England’s best ball-playing defenders, but his rhythm is clearly still being questioned.

“I was worried about John Stones and the amount of football he’s had,” Carragher said.

He added that expecting Stones to immediately perform at his best after limited minutes was a risk.

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Interestingly, Carragher is not calling for Stones to be dropped completely. Instead, he believes Tuchel should give him another chance to build match sharpness before the knockout rounds.

That makes sense. England will need Stones’ calmness on the ball later in the tournament, but they also need more defensive security now.

Ghana will test England properly

Ghana should not be underestimated. They also have three points after beating Panama 1-0, and their manager Carlos Queiroz has already made it clear his side believe they can trouble England.

For Tuchel, the decision is about balance. Does he stick with the same defence that won the first game, or bring Guehi back for more natural solidity?

England are in a strong position, but Carragher’s point is fair. If the Three Lions want to go deep in this World Cup, Tuchel must find his best centre-back partnership quickly.

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