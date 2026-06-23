Players of Tottenham Hotspur and players of Chelsea gather for the team huddles. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit has been linked with a move away from the Netherlands, and clubs like Chelsea and Tottenham have been mentioned as potential destinations.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the 20-year-old midfielder has been offered to the Premier League club through an intermediary.

The Netherlands under-21 international is a highly talented player with a bright future, and he could prove to be a solid long-term investment for both clubs.

Tottenham need more control and defensive cover in the middle of the park, and Smit could be ideal for them. He has shown his quality in Dutch football, and he has technical attributes for the Premier League as well. However, he is still quite young, and he might not start regularly for Tottenham.

It will be interesting to see if they can afford to invest in a long-term prospect like Smit. Tottenham lack quality in the middle of the park and needs experience as well.

As far as Chelsea are concerned, they have quality midfielders like Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. However, they need more depth in the team, and the 20-year-old could be ideal for them. He could be a rotational option for Caicedo, and exposure to English football could accelerate his development.

Meanwhile, the player is valued at £52 million, and it remains to be seen whether the Premier League clubs are willing to spend that kind of money on the youngster. They might prefer to invest that in an established international instead.

Smit has been linked with multiple clubs recently, and he will look to sort out his future quickly so that he can focus on his football once again.