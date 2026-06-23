Xabi Alonso looks on (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix during the summer transfer window.

According to Ben Jacobs, they are keen on the 26-year-old defender, and they are looking to add more height and physicality to the defensive unit.

Lacroix has been outstanding for the Eagles, and he helped them win the UEFA Europa League last season. He has helped them win the FA Cup and the Community Shield recently. It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace is willing to sanction a departure.

They will be competing in Europe next year, and they will not want to lose their best players. They sanctioned the departure of Marc Guehi in January, and they will not want to lose another quality defender so soon.

It remains to be seen how the player reacts to Chelsea’s interest. He could be tempted to join the Blues. It would be a major step up in his career, and he would get to play for one of the world’s biggest clubs.

Chelsea had a disappointing season last year, and they missed out on Champions League qualification. They will look to bounce back strongly, and they need more quality players at their disposal. They have brought in Xabi Alonso as the new manager, and the former Real Madrid boss will look to plug the team’s weaknesses.

Meanwhile, Ben Jacobs has claimed that Chelsea are also keeping tabs on Como defender Jacobo Ramon. He’s a young player, and he has been linked with multiple teams recently.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can sign the Crystal Palace star in the coming weeks. If they fail to reach a deal with the Eagles, Ramon could be an interesting alternative.