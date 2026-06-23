Malo Gusto and Cole Palmer (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Chelsea could reportedly be set to sell Malo Gusto as he emerges as a transfer target for Manchester City under Enzo Maresca.

The Blues could be prepared to make room for imminent new signing Marco Palestra by offloading Gusto, with Man City expected to be keen on the France international.

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That’s according to a report from the Times this evening, which states that Palestra looks set to complete his move to Stamford Bridge in the next 24 hours.

The talented young Italian has impressed at Atalanta and it looks like he has a big future in the game, though it could be a gamble relying on him to replace Gusto.

Chelsea taking a risk with their transfer strategy again?

Chelsea fans will surely be losing patience with some of these transfer deals, with many Blues supporters protesting against the ownership last season.

CFC have made so many signings in recent years, but most of them have been young players for the future, and it’s not a strategy that’s delivered much success so far.

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On top of that, it now seems like Chelsea are selling some of their more proven players after waiting for them to develop in the last few years.

Marc Cucurella was recently sold to Real Madrid, and now it seems Gusto could be on his way out too as City hover.

Palestra may well end up being a top player, but it’s hard to imagine him being capable of making an immediate impact and replacing a more proven defender like Gusto.

Perhaps that’s a position Chelsea can afford to make changes in, though, as they also have Reece James as someone who seems likely to remain first choice.