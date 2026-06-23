Chelsea logo and David Ornstein (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly advancing rapidly on a transfer deal for Atalanta right-back Marco Palestra, according to David Ornstein.

The Blues were linked with Palestra earlier today, but it now looks like this could all be agreed inside the next 24 hours, according to Ornstein’s post on X.

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See below for details from Ornstein as he now says it looks like Palestra is leaning heavily towards moving to Stamford Bridge over other possible options…

? Chelsea pursuit of Marco Palestra advancing at rapid pace. Agreement with Atalanta for 21yo wing-back expected inside 24hrs. Italy int’l heavily leaning towards #CFC / Alonso project if deal struck between clubs + would fit wage structure @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/YRopRzecby — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 23, 2026

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“Chelsea pursuit of Marco Palestra advancing at rapid pace,” Ornstein posted. “Agreement with Atalanta for 21yo wing-back expected inside 24hrs. Italy int’l heavily leaning towards #CFC / Alonso project if deal struck between clubs + would fit wage structure.”

Marco Palestra transfer looks a good fit for Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea

Palestra looks set to become the latest exciting young talent to join this Chelsea project, and he also looks like an ideal fit for new manager Xabi Alonso.

The Italy international has shown plenty of promise in Serie A, and his ability to play either right-back or wing-back should mean he slots in well under Alonso’s preferred tactical system.

The Spanish tactician notably used wing-backs during his successful spell in charge of Bayer Leverkusen, so he’ll surely be happy to have someone like Palestra giving him that option at Chelsea.

Some Chelsea fans might be frustrated, however, to see their club once again focusing on youth rather than experience.

This CFC ownership have come under criticism, with fan protests at times last season after another disappointing campaign in which the team finished without a trophy and failed to qualify for Europe.

Palestra may well end up being a top player in three years or so, but he’s not someone who looks like he’ll immediately raise the level of this Chelsea squad.

Still, a lot of big clubs have shown an interest in Palestra, such as Liverpool and Tottenham.