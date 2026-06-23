Confirmed: Promoted team pay €5m for manager who goes from European competition to relegation battle

Gary O'Neil (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Gary O’Neil has been appointed at newly promoted Ipswich, as the chain of managerial changes across the leagues continues.

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Newly promoted Ipswich Town have appointed Gary O’Neil as their new manager.

It’s not common for promoted teams to be hunting for a new coach, but having taken them up and down once, Kieran McKenna decided to jump ship this time rather than potentially take them down again

Ipswich pay the price to appoint O’Neil – who has another tough battle on his hands

Ipswich have moved fast to appoint his replacement, identifying another impressive young English coach in O’Neil. Short spells at Bournemouth, Wolves and Strasbourg have all shown plenty of promise from the former midfielder. Ipswich will be another challenge, battling against relegation. That’s quite the change from the European football he had this season.

It might be harder to impress the top teams under those circumstances rather than at an upwardly mobile side, but O’Neil knows that there’s so much attention on the Premier League that it’s hard to turn down any opportunity there.

Ipswich are clearly convinced – they paid €5m to free O’Neil from the Strasbourg deal he only signed back in January. According to L’Equipe, the BlueCo sister club of Chelsea hope to appoint their replacement for the start of preseason on the 8th of July.

In other news…

Roma are under big pressure to make sales this summer to keep their FFP in line, and one midfielder is getting looks from across Europe.

Michael Olise will get a huge salary boost in a new contract meant to ward off Real Madrid interest.

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