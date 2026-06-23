Awkward! Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to journalist asking him about Lionel Messi - video

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo finally announced himself at the 2026 World Cup with a brace against Uzbekistan tonight, so it’s not surprising that he didn’t seem too pleased to be asked about Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo seemed to struggle in Portugal’s first game, a draw with DR Congo, but he was back to his best as his national team enjoyed an emphatic 5-0 victory in their second group game.

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However, such is the nature of the Ronaldo-Messi rivalry, it seems one player can’t do anything without being asked about the other.

See below as the 41-year-old simply blanked a journalist asking him about Messi, in what was quite an awkward moment…

RONALDO OPENLY JUST IGNORED A JOURNALIST WHO TRIED TO ASK HIM ABOUT MESSI’S MASTERCLASS YESTERDAY. ?pic.twitter.com/P5kRvdkALt — MC (@CrewsMat10) June 23, 2026

Ronaldo has two goals at the World Cup, but Messi has been on another level so far, scoring five in his first two matches for current holders Argentina.

CR7 has never won the famous trophy, and he’ll surely be aware that this is his last chance to do so, as even this guy surely can’t keep playing until the age of 45!

? 975 career goals for Cristiano Ronaldo! ? He's now scored 10 for Portugal at World Cups, overtaking the legendary Eusebio ?? pic.twitter.com/iv8FMF9Shk — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) June 23, 2026

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi among the stars lighting up this World Cup

It’s been a great start to the World Cup, with Ronaldo and Messi among the stars to watch, while Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have also made a fast start as these elite forwards compete for the Golden Boot.

Harry Kane also has two goals to his name already, and with England playing Ghana this evening, he’ll be hoping to add to his tally and also be in the conversation for the top scorer award.