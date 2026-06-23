Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United breaks away from Reece James of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford on September 20, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Maximiliano Araujo has been linked with a move away from Sporting CP in recent months.

The 26-year-old left back has done quite well for the Portuguese club, and he has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea in recent weeks. The player has now dropped a major hint about his future, which could excite clubs looking to sign him.

Araujo is currently on international duty with Uruguay at the ongoing World Cup, and after the match against Cape Verde, he revealed that he is unaware of what the future holds for him.

“I am very happy at Sporting, but you never know what will happen,” he told Portuguese radio (h/t Sportwitness).

Manchester United needs a quality left back as a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw, and the South American could be an excellent acquisition. Araujo produced 13 goal contributions last season and has shown he is more than just a quality defender. He will also help Manchester United in the attack.

Similarly, Chelsea needs to replace Marc Cucurella, who has left the club for Real Madrid. It will be interesting to see if the two Premier League clubs decide to make a move for the South American defender after his latest comments.

The Portuguese club will certainly be worried about the situation. They will not want to lose a key player like him, but his recent comments will fuel further speculation surrounding his future.

The 26-year-old has proven himself in Portugal, and this could be the ideal time for him to take on a new challenge. Chelsea and Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them can be hard to turn down for most players.

That said, the defender has a €80 million release clause in his contract, and no club is likely to pay that kind of money for him.