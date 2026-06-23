Thomas Tuchel to make two changes to England XI against Ghana in 2nd World Cup game

England manager Thomas Tuchel in a training session at the World Cup (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

England manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly set to bring in Marc Guehi and Djed Spence for John Stones and Nico O’Reilly in tonight’s World Cup clash against Ghana.

The Three Lions won their opening game against Croatia, but it looks like Tuchel is going to slightly alter the line up that picked up three points in that match.

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See below as the BBC’s Sami Mokbel has reported on Tuchel bringing in Guehi and Spence to start this game after they didn’t make the XI against Croatia…

England manager Thomas Tuchel is set to draft in Marc Guehi and Djed Spence into his starting XI against Ghana. Spence is set to play in place of Nico O’Reilly and Guehi for Stones. The rest of the team is unchanged from Croatia. https://t.co/Ff3a6qRNfu — Sami Mokbel (@SamiMokbel_BBC) June 23, 2026

Those are the only changes to the England line up, which is probably sensible as there seems little sense in changing a winning team.

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At the same time, however, there have been concerns raised about player workload as this tournament follows a long and gruelling club season, whilst also being played in very hot temperatures.

Can England continue their strong start to the World Cup?

Many England fans will likely feel they’ve got their hardest game of the group out of the way, but Ghana will be no pushovers.

Big names like Antoine Semenyo and Thomas Partey will be key for their opponents, and they bring Premier League experience with them to this World Cup.

England are undoubtedly the favourites, though, and it looks promising that Tuchel can rotate his side a little whilst keeping it very strong.

What’s your prediction for tonight’s game? Let us know in the comments!