(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Yan Diomande continues to be linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks.

The Premier League side has now agreed on personal terms with the 19-year-old Ivory Coast international. Liverpool are looking to bring in a replacement for Mohamed Salah, and they have identified the RB Leipzig attacker as a target.

PSG are also interested in signing the player. According to a report from Media Foot, both clubs have secured an agreement with the players’ representatives, and they will need to convince the German club to sell the player.

Liverpool previously had a €100 million offer for the attacker rejected. PSG are unwilling to pay over the odds for the talented young attacker, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get the deal done.

They need to add more quality and depth on the flanks, and the 19-year-old would be an excellent addition. He has shown his quality in the Bundesliga with 23 goal contributions this past season. He has impressed in the ongoing World Cup with Ivory Coast as well.

There is no doubt that Diomande has all the tools to develop into a future star. He could be an asset for Liverpool if they manage to get the deal done. They have been quite predictable in the final third this past season, and they need someone who can take on defenders and create opportunities from the wide areas. Diomande could add a new dimension to the Liverpool attack.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for the young African attacker as well. It would give him a bigger platform to showcase qualities and regular football in England could accelerate his development.