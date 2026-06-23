Insider drops major Arsenal hint as Julian Alvarez transfer saga takes fresh twist

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal may have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Julián Alvarez, with Atlético Madrid reportedly determined not to sell the forward to Barcelona.



The Argentina international’s dream destination is understood to be Barça, but Atlético are firm in their stance and would rather move him abroad than strengthen a direct La Liga rival, according to a source on X.

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That position could be very important for Arsenal, who remain in the race after PSG stepped away from the situation.

According to Reuters, Alvarez has already spoken to Atlético about his future and wants a transfer to “fulfill my dream.”

That has increased uncertainty around his position in Madrid and opened the door for clubs watching closely.

Arsenal could become serious option

From an Arsenal perspective, this is a situation worth following carefully.

Mikel Arteta wants another elite attacker, and Alvarez would fit the bill perfectly.

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He can play as a central striker, second forward or even drift into wide spaces, giving Arsenal the kind of flexibility they value in the final third.

The key point is that Alvarez would reportedly be very open to joining Arsenal if his preferred move to Barcelona becomes impossible.

That gives the Gunners a real chance, especially if Atlético refuse to negotiate seriously with Barça.

Arsenal are being involved in discussions, including the possibility of Viktor Gyökeres being part of the wider picture, as reported by TNT Sports.

Swap angle could help talks

Atlético’s interest in Gyökeres and other Arsenal players could make negotiations more creative.

A straight cash deal would likely be extremely expensive, but if player exchanges become possible, Arsenal may have a route to the table.

This is exactly the kind of opportunity the Gunners should explore. Alvarez is proven, versatile and still entering his prime.

Nothing is agreed, but the situation is moving in Arsenal’s favour. PSG are out, Barcelona face Atlético resistance, and the Gunners remain one of the most realistic foreign options.

Arsenal risk losing valuable squad depth due to Real Madrid interest in defender