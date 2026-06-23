(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have opened direct talks with Leicester City over a deal for highly-rated teenager Jeremy Monga, according to a report from The Athletic.

The Gunners are pushing to secure one of English football’s most exciting young talents, with negotiations between the two clubs progressing positively despite a final agreement not yet being reached.

Monga, regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the country, has reportedly made it clear that Arsenal are his preferred destination despite interest from several elite European clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea.

Arsenal are keen to agree a transfer fee directly with Leicester rather than allow the deal to be settled by an independent tribunal, with discussions continuing between the two clubs.

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Arsenal move closer to signing Leicester City wonderkid Jeremy Monga

The 16-year-old winger has already made history during his short career, becoming the third-youngest player ever to appear in the Premier League behind Arsenal duo Max Dowman and Ethan Nwaneri.

Monga made his senior debut for Leicester City against Newcastle United in April 2025 at just 15 years and 271 days old, immediately highlighting his immense potential.

Since then, the England youth international has accumulated 37 first-team appearances, including 30 outings during the 2025/26 season as he established himself as a regular option in Leicester’s senior squad.

His rapid rise has attracted attention from across Europe, but Arsenal now appear to be leading the race for his signature.

Who is Jeremy Monga? Leicester City’s record-breaking academy star

Monga is widely considered one of the most exciting young attacking talents to emerge from Leicester City’s academy in recent years.

Capable of operating across the frontline, the teenager is known for his pace, dribbling ability and confidence in one-on-one situations despite his young age.

The negotiations come during a difficult period for Leicester, who were relegated to League One following a turbulent campaign under Ruud van Nistelrooy. The club’s struggles were compounded by a six-point deduction for breaching Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), accelerating uncertainty around several of their top young talents.

Crucially, Monga signed a one-year scholarship agreement with Leicester in July 2025, which is due to convert into a professional contract when he turns 17.

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That agreement means any interested club must negotiate a transfer fee with Leicester rather than simply paying a nominal development compensation package.

Although Leicester have traditionally done well at retaining academy graduates, Monga now looks set to follow other highly-rated prospects who have left the club in recent years, including Trey Nyoni, who joined Liverpool, and Tyrese Noubissie, who moved to Manchester City.

With Arsenal holding the player’s preference and talks progressing between the clubs, the North London side are increasingly confident of securing one of the most sought-after young players in English football.