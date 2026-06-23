Mohamed Salah attracts fresh European interest as summer decision looms

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Inter Milan are reportedly ready to explore a move for Mohamed Salah, with the club’s directors said to be considering whether a serious package can be put together for the Egyptian superstar.

According to a source on X, Inter want to make an approach and test the conditions around a possible deal.

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At this stage, it should be treated as an early exploration rather than an advanced transfer, but the idea is still interesting because Salah’s future remains one of the biggest talking points of the summer.

The 34-year-old is currently at the World Cup with Egypt, where his performances have reminded everyone that he can still decide matches at the highest level.

Reuters reported that Salah scored and assisted as Egypt beat New Zealand 3-1, helping his country record a historic first-ever World Cup victory.

Inter Milan are tempted to make a move

From Inter’s point of view, the appeal is obvious. Salah would bring goals, experience, global attention and elite mentality.

He may no longer be at his absolute physical peak, but his movement, finishing and decision-making remain world-class.

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Inter have often been smart in the market, especially when experienced players become available under favourable conditions.

If Salah is open to Serie A, the Italian club could see this as a rare chance to land a superstar without paying a huge transfer fee.

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Package will be key for Mohamed Salah

The biggest question is money. GOAL recently claimed that Salah wants stability and a strong contract package for his next move.

That means Inter would need to offer more than just prestige. They would need to convince Salah financially and sporting-wise.

This is not a done deal. But with Salah shining for Egypt and Inter now reportedly ready to explore the opportunity, this could become one of the most fascinating transfer stories of the summer.

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