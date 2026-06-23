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Kees Smit has been linked with a move away from AZ Alkmaar, and Liverpool are keeping tabs on him.

The 20-year-old is a top talent with a bright future, and he could be on the move this summer. According to Luke Edwards from The Telegraph, Newcastle United are hoping to sign the Netherlands midfielder, but they could face competition from Liverpool.

Edwards wrote on X: “Newcastle have liked Kees Smit for a while but they have never been convinced he wanted to join them and have not pursued anything this summer. A number of clubs are interested but Newcastle are not currently active in that conversation. Keep an eye on Liverpool but there are others keen.”

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decides to make a move for the 20-year-old defensive midfielder. He is an expert at controlling the tempo of the game from deep and recycling the ball. He will also help out defensively and protect the back four.

He has the technical attributes to play for a big club, and he could develop into a key player for Liverpool with the right guidance. They have a strong Dutch contingent at the club, and it would not be difficult for them to convince the youngster to join.

Smit is highly rated across Europe, and former Premier League player Rio Ferdinand believes that he is likely to be a star in future.

“Kees Smit is a top player, believe me. That lad… I’ve seen him play a few times now and that was enough for me. I’ve seen the footage and… wow! I’ve also spoken to a few people in the Netherlands, friends of mine… He’s got the real deal,” said Ferdinand.

Liverpool certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official offer.

Meanwhile, Newcastle need more depth in the middle of the park as well, and it is no surprise that they are keen on the Netherlands prodigy.