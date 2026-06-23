A general view of Liverpool flags and banners outside of Anfield. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Felix Nmecha has been linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund, and Premier League clubs are interested in signing him.

Manchester United and Liverpool have made enquiries for the 25-year-old central midfielder, according to a report from SportBILD. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an offer to sign him.

He has a long-term contract with the German club, and they are under no pressure to sell him. He is under contract with Borussia Dortmund until 2030. The player has a release clause in his contract that will come into effect next summer, making him available for £69 million. The release clause states that he can be signed for £60 million in the summer of 2028.

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League clubs are willing to pay that kind of money this summer. If they come forward with an offer of £69 million now, Borussia Dortmund could be tempted to sell the German International.

Nmecha has been excellent for Germany in the first two group games of the World Cup, and he could be an asset for Liverpool and Manchester United. He has dominated the midfield in contests against Curaçao and Ivory Coast, creating the winning goal against the Ivorians in stoppage time.

Both clubs need creativity, composure, and physicality in the middle of the park. The former Manchester City academic graduate seems like the ideal fit for both teams.

He has technical attributes and physicality to succeed in English football, and he might feel that he has unfinished business in the Premier League. He could be tempted to join Liverpool or Manchester United. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies.

However, any move will be quite expensive, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.