Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola applauds the fans (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool are monitoring the Rayo Vallecano defender Andrei Ratiu ahead of a potential move.

He has a €25 million release clause in his contract, according to reports from Spain, and he could prove to be a useful addition to the Liverpool defensive unit.

Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley struggled with injury problems last season, and adding another full-back to the team could be a wise decision. Ratiu has been on the Liverpool radar for a while.

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Andrei Ratiu would be a bargain addition

The Romanian is available at a reasonable price and has proven himself a reliable performer in La Liga. He has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well.

The opportunity to join Liverpool will be exciting for the 28-year-old defender. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool follows up on their interest with an offer to sign the player. They have the resources to trigger his release clause, and they would have no problems convincing the player to join the club.

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Ratiu could be tempted to join

The defender will certainly want to test himself at a higher level, and the opportunity to play for Liverpool will be hard to turn down for him. The release clause seems reasonable for a player of his quality and experience, and Liverpool would do well to get the deal done.

They need a deeper, higher-quality squad to do well in the league and the Champions League next season. They finished fifth in the Premier League table last year, and they will look to bounce back strongly. They need quality players to plug gaps in the team and compete with clubs like Arsenal and Manchester City once again.

Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the Romanian will hope that the move goes through.