Ibrahima Konate celebrates with his Liverpool teammates (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Bradley Barcola has been linked with an exit from PSG this summer, and he could be heading to Liverpool.

According to a report from Le10sport, the 23-year-old attacker is tempted by a move to Liverpool, and PSG would be open to selling him for the right offer. Liverpool tried to sign him last summer, but the 23-year-old wanted to continue with the French outfit.

It seems that he has now changed his mind regarding a potential move. Liverpool have decided to try again for Barcola, and the player is now excited by the prospect of playing in the Premier League.

The development will come as a huge boost for the Premier League outfit. They need more quality on the flanks, and the 23-year-old could be an excellent acquisition. He registered 20 goal contributions last season and will add pace, flair, and unpredictability going forward.

He is a young player with a lot of potential, and regular football in England could bring out the best in him. Barcola struggled for regular opportunities at PSG last season. He will want to play more often at this stage of his career. Sitting on the bench at the French club will not benefit him.

Regular football in England will not only help him improve as a player but also cement his place in the French national team. He’s currently a squad player for the national team as well.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are looking at Yan Diomande as well. It is clear that signing quality wide players is a priority for the Premier League site. However, it is unlikely that they will be able to afford both players. Both players are likely to cost a premium, and it remains to be seen who they end up with.