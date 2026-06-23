Liverpool take crucial step ahead of PSG in chase of summer’s hottest transfer target

Yan Diomande with the Ivory Coast national team (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Yan Diomande is a top target for a number of teams this summer, but it seems like Liverpool are furthest ahead.

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There are a few players who are taking the spotlight as transfer targets for all the top teams this summer, and Yan Diomande is without doubt one of them.

Not only did he have a great season for RB Leipzig, he’s also now having a great World Cup with Ivory Coast.

Liverpool agree personal terms and wait for PSG’s next move

PSG have been strongly linked, and according to many sources that’s his dream move. But according to the latest report from TeamTalk, Liverpool could yet win this race.

While Diomande may prefer PSG, they’re well stocked in attack already, and they are “refusing to pay his exorbitant transfer fee,” with Leipzig apparently asking for £125m.

Liverpool are more amenable to paying, and have apparently already got an agreement with Diomande.

If that’s true, it’s all now down to a battle over the fee. Liverpool showed last summer that they’re not afraid to pay huge money for a player, but they will still baulk at the nine figures being asked by Leipzig. It will be very interesting to see where negotiations end up.

In other news…

David Ornstein has confirmed that Fulham are making serious moves towards a new manager appointment, and it’s a little surprising.

Instead of Paz, Mourinho has his eyes on a Chelsea star who will cost huge money – but a sale of Paz could offset that.

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