Real Madrid to move for Mourinho “priority” target in the “next few days” after admitting defeat on Olise

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Enzo Fernandez has become a top target for Real Madrid after the failure to sign Michael Olise this summer.

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The push for Michael Olise is over. Real Madrid have accepted that there is just no way of signing him from Bayern Munich, at least this summer.

That leaves Madrid with the desire to make a big splash this summer, and some cash burning a hole in their pocket. After a poor season they’ve got Jose Mourinho in place as their new manager and they want to show they’re still a force.

Real Madrid open communication channels to Chelsea over Enzo

According to AS today, that means Enzo Fernandez has been bumped up to first choice. Jose Mourinho has him on his list of “priorities” and the club will begin talks with Chelsea in the coming days.

As the Spanish paper points out, they know Enzo wants to join and will make a big push to do so. That helps them hugely as they try to persuade Chelsea to make a deal. The two clubs already made a successful deal for Marc Cucurella just a couple of weeks ago, this will be a harder one to pull off, but not impossible given all parties are open to it.

In other news…

Newcastle are among the clubs watching a really talented midfielder in the Eredivisie, although he wants something very specific from his next move.

Ainsley Maitland Niles has quietly been building a great career in Ligue 1, and there’s increasing Premier League interest in bringing him back.

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