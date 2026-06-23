Alex Scott celebrates with his Bournemouth teammates (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly both interested in Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, who will cost around £60m.

The 22-year-old was one of the most in-form midfielders in the Premier League in 2025/26, and was unfortunate not to make England’s World Cup squad this summer.

Scott looks like a player with a big future at the highest level, and Bournemouth often tend to sell their star names when the right offers come in.

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We’ve seen this several times in the last year or so, with the Cherries cashing in on the likes of Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez last summer, while Antoine Semenyo also left in January.

Alex Scott transfer won’t come cheap but that’s the current market

Scott arguably looks a little overpriced at £60m, but when you look at other similar players on the market right now then it’s perhaps not so unreasonable.

BBC Sport have previously reported on Manchester City having as much as £120m rejected by Nottingham Forest for Elliot Anderson.

Is Anderson really twice the player Scott is? Surely not, in which case maybe clubs like Arsenal and Man Utd should be looking at the Bournemouth man as a good-value option on the market.

The Red Devils are expected to sign Ederson from Atalanta, as previously reported by BBC Sport, and they could surely do with more new additions in that position.

With Casemiro leaving at the end of his contract and Manuel Ugarte struggling at Old Trafford, it could be good business to bring in both Ederson and Scott to give Michael Carrick a new-look midfield next season.

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Arsenal, meanwhile, probably don’t need to make that position a top priority, but could perhaps do with more depth as Mikel Arteta barely used Christian Norgaard in the 2025/26 season.

This led to Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi playing a lot of football in all competitions, but someone like Scott could be ideal to take the pressure off them to play 90 minutes week in, week out.