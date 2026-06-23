Man United ready to cut losses as Carrick wants expensive flop sold immediately

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to take a financial hit on Manuel Ugarte as Michael Carrick continues reshaping his midfield this summer.



According to The Sun, United are open to selling the Uruguay international even if it means accepting less than they paid for him.

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The club signed Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024 in a deal worth an initial £42.3m, with add-ons potentially taking the package above £50m.

That makes this a difficult situation. Ugarte arrived with a strong reputation as a ball-winning midfielder, but he has struggled to fully convince at Old Trafford.

Last season, he started only 10 matches, which shows how quickly his role has faded.

Wages could make Ugarte’s Man United exit difficult

The biggest issue is not just the transfer fee. Senior United sources reportedly believe Ugarte’s £120,000-a-week salary could make him harder to move on.

United are not actively pushing him around the market because they do not want to weaken their own negotiating position. That is sensible.

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If clubs know a player is unwanted, the offers usually drop quickly.

There is also a realistic chance Ugarte stays beyond the transfer window. United may be open to a sale, but they are not desperate enough to accept any deal at any price.

Carrick wants a different midfield

This feels like part of a wider change under Carrick. United have already moved on from Casemiro, and Sky Sports recently reported that Ugarte could be part of a major summer clear-out.

The club have also been linked with midfielders such as Mateus Fernandes and Felix Nmecha, which suggests Carrick wants more technical control, energy and tactical flexibility in the middle of the pitch.

United’s stance is understandable. Ugarte is not a bad player, but he may simply not fit the type of midfield Carrick wants to build.

United are willing to listen, but the deal depends on finding a club ready to cover both a transfer fee and his significant wages.

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