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Chelsea defender Malo Gusto has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, and Manchester City are keen on the player.

According to a report from Hooligan Soccer, the player’s representatives are in contact with clubs like Manchester City and AC Milan regarding a summer move.

Gusto is not a guaranteed starter at Chelsea, and it would make sense for him to move on. When fit, Reece James is expected to start for the Blues.

Manchester City have been using Matheus Nunes as a right-back, but he is better suited to a central midfield role. Gusto recorded eight goal contributions last season. The Chelsea defender would be a specialist acquisition.

Manchester City are set to appoint Enzo Maresca as their manager, and he has already worked with gusto during his time at Chelsea. He knows the player well, and he might be able to bring out the best in the French defender. It remains to be seen whether Manchester City can finalise an agreement with Chelsea.

The player could cost around $75 million (£57m). Manchester City are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, and they have the resources to get the deal done.

Given that he is not a guaranteed starter at Chelsea, they are likely to be open to a deal. The player will be hoping to play more often at this stage of his career as well, and joining Manchester City would be ideal. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and he would get to play under his former manager.

The deal could be ideal for all parties, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

He has a contract with Chelsea until 2030. Manchester City will have to meet their demands in order for the move to go through.