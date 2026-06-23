Michael Carrick looks on during Manchester United vs Sunderland (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the German defender Waldemar Anton during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from German publication Ruhr Nachrichten, the 29-year-old defender has attracted the attention of the Premier League club, and Michael Carrick wants the Red Devils to secure his signature.

The Manchester United manager rates the 29-year-old highly and believes the German could be a leader at the back for the Red Devils. It remains to be seen whether they can convince Borussia to sell the player.

He has been a key player for the German club, and Nico Kovac has no intention of losing Anton. Manchester United might have to pay a premium in order to convince the German club.

They are hoping to agree on a new deal with the defender, and it remains to be seen whether Dortmund can convince Anton to commit his long-term future to the club.

The opportunity to play for Manchester United could be tempting for the 29-year-old. He’s at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge. The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be hard to turn down, especially at this stage of his career.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they need to improve the team. They will need to tighten up at the back when they are up against elite teams in the Champions League.

Manchester United already have Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven and Matthijs de Ligt. However, Heaven is quite young, and De Ligt has struggled with persistent injury problems. Adding a quality defender could prove to be a wise decision.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.