Andoni Iraola and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Richard Heathcote, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly not rivalling Arsenal for the transfer of Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers this summer, despite previously having an interest.

Perhaps after signing Florian Wirtz for that position last year, the Reds no longer feel they need someone of Rogers’ profile, as they instead focus on more of an out-and-out wide-player in the form of Yan Diomande.

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However, this could still hurt Arsenal’s hopes in their pursuit of Rogers, according to Give Me Sport, as Villa will look at the kind of money RB Leipzig get for Diomande to inform their own valuation for their star player.

The report suggests Villa do not want to sell Rogers, but are ultimately likely to do so if the right offer comes in, but that could put pressure on Arsenal to over-pay for the England international.

The Gunners could perhaps do well to get this deal done quickly in case Liverpool end up paying huge money for Diomande and inflating the rest of the market.

How much is Morgan Rogers worth?

Give Me Sport state that Rogers’ value last summer was around £80m, but after another superb season, in which the 23-year-old finished with 14 goals and eight assists, that price will surely have gone up.

It’s previously been reported by TEAMtalk and others that Rogers could cost as much as £100m, and in today’s market you’d probably have to say that’s fair.

At the same time, it’s not often we see Arsenal pay quite that much money for one player, even if their spending last summer was high as they added a great deal of numbers to strengthen the depth of their squad.

Should Arsenal pay up for Morgan Rogers?

Using our Transfer Fit rating system, Rogers’ high fee is really the only area he loses points…

Morgan Rogers TOTAL SCORE: 19/25 Transfer fee * Performance ***** Achievements **** Career phase ***** Squad need ****

Rogers is clearly one of the top attacking midfield players in Europe right now, and is at just the right age for a big move like this.

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The former Middlesbrough youngster should be just about to hit his peak, and it’s easy to imagine him having a huge influence at Arsenal for years to come.

Overall, that might make the high fee worth it, just as it was when AFC splashed the cash on Declan Rice three years ago.