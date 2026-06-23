Why Newcastle have an edge over Chelsea and Liverpool in midfielder chase

Kees Smit of AZ Alkmaar is challenged by Will Hughes of Crystal Palace (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Premier League teams are starting to look very seriously at Kees Smit of AZ Alkmaar and consider a summer move.

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A few names are doing the rounds right now as teams prepare their summer transfer target lists, and one we’re starting to hear a lot is Kees Smit.

The AZ Alkmaar midfielder is a rising star who we’ve heard a fair amount about in the last couple of years as he’s established himself in the Eredivisie. Now multiple Premier League clubs are preparing to bid for him.

Talented young midfielder prepares to field Premier League interest

Front of the queue is Newcastle United, according to TeamTalk. The Magpies know they’re likely to lose at least one of their midfielders this summer, and see Smit as a perfect replacement for someone like Sandro Tonali.

It’s also noted in this piece that Smit missed out on the Dutch World Cup squad, a huge disappointment which has apparently reinforced his commitment to finding his next step at a club where he’s guaranteed to get regular minutes. That could mean the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea have a hard time convincing him, while Newcastle (or rivals like Brighton, Crystal Palace or Fulham) may have an edge.

Of course, there’s also interest from across Europe, at clubs known for developing young talents.

In other news…

Ainsley Maitland Niles has quietly been building a great career in Ligue 1, and there’s increasing Premier League interest in bringing him back.

A former Man U coach has been lined up for the Fulham job according to recent reports.

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