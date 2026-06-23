Ornstein exclusive says Chelsea are battling Inter Milan for €50m right wing back

Marco Palestra of Cagliari in action during the Serie A match between Cagliari Calcio and AS Roma. (Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in Marco Palestra, according to news from David Ornstein, who says the Italian right back is a Blues target.

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By their standards, Chelsea have been very quiet in the transfer market so far. After confirming the appointment of Xabi Alonso in May, there has been little to follow.

That could soon change, according to top transfer insider David Ornstein. His latest piece for the Athletic claims that the Blues are in for Atalanta defender Marco Palestra. They’re competing with Inter Milan, who had the 21 year old in their academy some years ago.

Negotiations between Atalanta and Inter had apparently reached the point where the Serie A champions were ready to pay €45m plus €5m in bonuses to sign him. The Blues would have to at least match that if they want him.

Chelsea’s Palestra interest hints at Alonso’s plans

Signing Palestra, who plays as a right back or right wing back, would surely mean that Malo Gusto is leaving. Palestra would compete with captain Reece James on that flank.

Another possibility is a formation shift – Gusto and Palestra competing as right wing back, with James as a wide centre back option.

We still don’t know what Alonso is planning, but these first transfer moves should give us some clues.

In other news…

Gary O’Neil has been names as the new Ipswich manager, leaving Chelsea associated Strasbourg after just a few months.

Roma are under big pressure to make sales this summer to keep their FFP in line, and one midfielder is getting looks from across Europe.

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