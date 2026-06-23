David Ornstein’s latest Fulham announcement shows club ready to take major risk

Alvaro Arbeloa manages Real Madrid. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Fulham are closing in on the appointment of Alvaro Arbeloa as their new manager, according to David Ornstein.

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The summer is well underway now, and any team without a manager in place is soon going to start feeling nervy.

You can count Fulham among them. Marco Silva left at the end of the season, and by all accounts that took them slightly by surprise as they thought they were close to agreeing a new deal with him.

They’ve been linked with a few candidates, but according to David Ornstein they’ve now settled on one main target, and are making progress.

Arbeloa a big gamble from Fulham after years of stability

The Athletic’s transfer man says that Fulham are “in the process of finalising a deal to appoint Alvaro Arbeloa.”

The former Liverpool player just had a horrible stint as a caretaker at Real Madrid after taking over from Xabi Alonso mid-season. Before that he had done some good work with the Madrid youth teams.

It still seems like a big gamble for Fulham to appoint a relative rookie. We’re not quite sure what Arbeloa has done to earn this promotion. Fulham had some solid seasons without relegation fears – but that can all change so quickly in an incredibly competitive Premier League.

In other news…

Tottenham are looking at Nico Paz, who Real Madrid are set to re-sign and then sell.

Instead of Paz, Mourinho has his eyes on a Chelsea star who will cost huge money – but a sale of Paz could offset that.

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