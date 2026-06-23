Rafael Leao celebrates scoring for Portugal in the World Cup 2026 clash vs Uzbekistan (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images)

Portugal forward Rafael Leao scored his country’s 5th goal as they thrashed Uzbekistan in tonight’s World Cup 2026 Group K clash.

Cristiano Ronaldo may have made the headlines with a brace, but Leao also showed what he’s capable of amid interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, as we recently reported here.

Leao has shone for AC Milan but is known to be keen on a new challenge this summer, so he’ll hope goals like this can attract transfer suitors…

Rafael Leão places it perfectly in the top corner for Portugal's FIFTH ?? pic.twitter.com/q1lQNVQGKT — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 23, 2026

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Leao absolutely smashed home the cross, making no mistake with a precise and powerful finish that gave Portugal an emphatic victory.

The 27-year-old looks like he could surely be a good option for a number of top clubs this summer, so what’s his situation?

Rafael Leao has been offered to Premier League clubs

As we recently reported, Leao has been offered to both Man United and Arsenal, but it’s not yet clear if he’s a top priority for them.

We’ve been told by sources that Leao is available for around €60m, but there’s nothing advancing on this saga as of today.

Leao will likely just be focused on the World Cup for now, but it’s undoubtedly a good opportunity for him to impress on the biggest stage.

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It will be interesting to see how this develops after the World Cup, but of course Portugal will be hoping that’s still a while away yet as they’ll be aiming to go far in this competition.

Leao could have a key role to play, though there’s also a lot of quality in this Portugal side that means the Milan man had to make do with coming on as a substitute in the 83rd minute today.