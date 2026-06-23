Video: Man Utd & Arsenal target Rafael Leao produces superb finish in World Cup goal-fest

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by
Rafael Leao celebrates scoring for Portugal in the World Cup 2026 clash vs Uzbekistan
Rafael Leao celebrates scoring for Portugal in the World Cup 2026 clash vs Uzbekistan (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images)

Portugal forward Rafael Leao scored his country’s 5th goal as they thrashed Uzbekistan in tonight’s World Cup 2026 Group K clash.

Cristiano Ronaldo may have made the headlines with a brace, but Leao also showed what he’s capable of amid interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, as we recently reported here.

Leao has shone for AC Milan but is known to be keen on a new challenge this summer, so he’ll hope goals like this can attract transfer suitors…

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Leao absolutely smashed home the cross, making no mistake with a precise and powerful finish that gave Portugal an emphatic victory.

The 27-year-old looks like he could surely be a good option for a number of top clubs this summer, so what’s his situation?

Rafael Leao has been offered to Premier League clubs

As we recently reported, Leao has been offered to both Man United and Arsenal, but it’s not yet clear if he’s a top priority for them.

We’ve been told by sources that Leao is available for around €60m, but there’s nothing advancing on this saga as of today.

Leao will likely just be focused on the World Cup for now, but it’s undoubtedly a good opportunity for him to impress on the biggest stage.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

It will be interesting to see how this develops after the World Cup, but of course Portugal will be hoping that’s still a while away yet as they’ll be aiming to go far in this competition.

More Stories / Latest News
England manager Thomas Tuchel in a training session at the World Cup
Thomas Tuchel to make two changes to England XI against Ghana in 2nd World Cup game
Xabi Alonso
Chelsea eye 26-year-old French powerhouse after impressive trophy-winning campaign
Folarin Balogun celebrates with his USA teammates at the World Cup 2026
Sources: Six PL suitors for World Cup striker revealed as Arsenal could bank £7.5m from transfer

Leao could have a key role to play, though there’s also a lot of quality in this Portugal side that means the Milan man had to make do with coming on as a substitute in the 83rd minute today.

More Stories Rafael Leao

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *